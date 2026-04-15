Manabadi AP Inter result 2026: Login credentials to download scorecard PDF

Amaravati (AP):

The BIEAP AP Inter 1st and 2nd year result websites are - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. The AP Inter scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number/ roll number, roll number/ date of birth. BIEAP AP Inter result will be announced today, April 15. Manabadi AP Inter Result 2026 Live: AP Inter 1st, 2nd year exam results at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com

Manabadi AP Inter Result websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in

Manabadi AP Inter result alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in

Manabadi AP Inter scorecard login credentials - registration number/ roll number, roll number/ date of birth.

How to download BIEAP AP Inter scorecard PDF at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in

The students can check and download AP Inter first and second year scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. To download the BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in and click on the Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it.

Visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in

Click on the BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BIEAP inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save the BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.



How to download Manabadi AP Inter scorecard at manabadi.com

The students can check and download BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF on the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. To download BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and click on AP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the alternative portals - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in

Click on BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out.



BIEAP Inter scorecard PDF via App: Steps to download

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Click on AP Inter result apps

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on AP Inter result link

Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

AP Inter scorecard PDF via Digilocker: Steps to download

The students can download the AP Inter scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now, log in to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your AP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it. For details on AP Inter result, please visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

For details on BIEAP AP Inter result 2026, please visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.