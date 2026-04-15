Manabadi AP Inter Result 2026 (OUT) Live: resultsbie.ap.gov.in AP Inter marks memo at manabadi.com; websites

Amaravati (AP):

The BIEAP AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results 2026 has been declared today, April 15. The AP Inter result is scheduled to be out at 10:30 am. The BIEAP Inter first and second year exam results once announced, the candidates can check and download scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in.

The students can check and download AP Inter first and second year scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. To download the BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in and click on the Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it.