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  4. Manabadi AP Inter Result 2026 (OUT) Live: resultsbie.ap.gov.in AP Inter marks memo at manabadi.com; websites
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Manabadi AP Inter Result 2026 (OUT) Live: resultsbie.ap.gov.in AP Inter marks memo at manabadi.com; websites

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

AP Inter Result 2026 Live: The BIEAP AP Inter result 2026 has been declared and is available on the websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in to check and download

AP Inter Result 2026 Live: Download BIEAP Inter scorecard PDF at bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
AP Inter Result 2026 Live: Download BIEAP Inter scorecard PDF at bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Amaravati (AP):

The BIEAP AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results 2026 has been declared today, April 15. The AP Inter result is scheduled to be out at 10:30 am. The BIEAP Inter first and second year exam results once announced, the candidates can check and download scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in

The students can check and download AP Inter first and second year scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. To download the BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites -  bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in and click on the Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it. 

  • Visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in 
  • Click on the BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link 
  • Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials   
  • BIEAP inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save the BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :Manabadi AP Inter result 2026 Live Updates

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  • 10:37 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP Inter marks memo websites

    AP Inter marks memo websites are - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. The students can check and download AP Inter first and second year scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. To download the BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites -  bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in and click on the Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it. 

     

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP Inter result 2026 OUT

    Manabadi AP Inter result 2026 has been declared. The students can check and download AP Inter first and second year scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. To download the BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites -  bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in and click on the Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it. 

     

  • 10:17 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Manabadi AP Inter marks memo shortly

    Manabadi AP Inter marks memo will be available hortly on the websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Know how to download AP Inter marks memo pdf and login credentials to download AP Inter scorecard PDF. 

  • 9:55 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BIEAP Inter scorecard PDF via App: Steps to download

    Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device  
    Click on AP Inter result apps 
    Download and install a trusted application  
    Open the app and click on AP Inter result link 
    Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials  
    AP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    Save AP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 9:11 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    resultsbie.ap.gov.in AP Inter result 2026 at what time

    resultsbie.ap.gov.in AP Inter result 2026 will be announced shortly. The students can check and download AP Inter first and second year scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. To download the BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites -  bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in and click on the Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it. 

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AP Inter scorecard at manabadi.co.in: How to download

    Visit the alternative portals - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in 
    Click on BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF link 
    Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download 
    Save BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 8:34 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download Manabadi AP Inter scorecard at manabadi.co.in

    1. Visit the alternative portals - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in 
    2. Click on BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF link 
    3. Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download 
    5. Save BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out.  
  • 8:16 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download AP Inter scorecard at manabadi.co.in

    1. Visit the alternative portals - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in 
    2. Click on BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF link 
    3. Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download 
    5. Save BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a print out. 
  • 7:32 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When to check Manabadi AP Inter result 2026

    Manabadi AP Inter result 2026 will be announced at 10:30 am today, April 15. The students can check and download AP Inter first and second year scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. To download the BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites -  bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in and click on the Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it. 

     

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check Manabadi AP Inter result 2026

     Manabadi AP Inter result 2026 will be available on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. To download BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and click on AP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a printout. 

     

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Manabadi AP Inter scorecard PDF at manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in: Steps to download

    The students can check and download BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF on the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. To download BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the alternative websites - manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in and click on AP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a printout.  

  • 6:44 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download Manabadi AP Inter scorecard PDF

    The students can check and download AP Inter first and second year scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. To download the BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites -  bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in and click on the Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it. 

  • 6:30 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BIEAP AP Inter scorecard PDF

    1. Visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in 
    2. Click on the BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link 
    3. Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials   
    4. BIEAP inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    5. Save the BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 6:30 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Manabadi AP Inter result links

    Manabadi AP Inter result links are - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. The students can check and download AP Inter first and second year scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. To download the BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites -  bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in and click on the Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it. 

  • 6:29 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BIEAP AP Inter result websites

    BIEAP AP Inter result websites are - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. The students can check and download AP Inter first and second year scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. To download the BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites -  bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in and click on the Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it. 

     

  • 6:29 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BIEAP AP Inter result time

    BIEAP AP Inter result time is 10:30 am. The BIEAP Inter first and second year exam results once announced, the candidates can check and download scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. 

     

  • 6:29 AM (IST)Apr 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BIEAP AP Inter result date

    The BIEAP AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results 2026 is scheduled to be out today, April 15. The BIEAP Inter first and second year exam results once announced, the candidates can check and download scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. 

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