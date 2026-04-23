KSEAB SSLC result 2026: Karnataka Class 10 result out at karresults.nic.in

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) on Thursday released the SSLC (Class 10) examination results for 2026. Lakhs of students across the state were waiting eagerly for their scores, with the total number of candidates exceeding 8.65 lakh this year.

Students can check their marks online through the designated websites, including karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The board has activated the result links after the announcement.

The SSLC examinations were held over a period of more than two weeks, starting from March 18 and concluding on April 2. During the exam schedule, one paper faced a minor change. The third language exam, which was originally planned for March 30, was postponed by a day and conducted on March 31 due to the observance of Mahavir Jayanti.

How to check result

Students can access their results online using their roll number or school code. Follow these steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026:

Go to the official website of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). On the homepage, find and click on the link for “SSLC Result 2026.” Enter your roll number along with your date of birth in the required fields. Click on the “View Result” button to proceed. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

Alternative ways to download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF

Apart from the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF will be available for download via Digilocker.