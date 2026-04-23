KSEAB SSLC result 2026 available at karresults.nic.in; login credentials, steps to download 10th scorecard PDF

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Board (KSEAB) SSLC 10th result 2026 will be available at karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number, subject.

The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in

Click on KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, pass percentage, details.

How to download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for Karnataka SSLC marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF via App

Download SSLC Result 2026 Karnataka app from Google Play Store

Click on SSLC result link

Enter the login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth

KSEAB SSLC marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in.