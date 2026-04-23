KSEAB SSLC merit list 2026: 7 students score 100% marks

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the SSLC Class 10 results for 2026. A total of seven students secured perfect 625 marks (100 per cent) in the SSLC, Class 10 exam 2026.

How to download KSEAB SSLC 10th merit list PDF at karresults.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to download KSEAB SSLC 10th merit list PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB Karnataka SSLC toppers list at karresults.nic.in, students need to visit the official portals - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on SSLC, Class 10 merit list PDF link. KSEAB SSLC 10th toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save KSEAB SSLC 10th toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in

Click on KSEAB SSLC 10th toppers list PDF link

KSEAB SSLC 10th toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save KSEAB SSLC 10th toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download KSEAB SSLC Class 10 scorecard PDF

The students can follow these steps to download KSEAB SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF via indiaresults.com. To download SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to click on SSLC, Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download. Save KSEAB SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Click on KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF at indiaresults.com

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download

Save KSEAB SSLC marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Process to download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for Karnataka SSLC marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF via app