kite.kerala.gov.in Plus Two marksheet link activated now; 6 steps to download scorecard PDF

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala Plus Two marksheet is available now on the websites - kite.kerala.gov.in, results.hse.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. The DHSE Kerala 12th marksheet PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two, Class 12 marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

DHSE Kerala Plus Two marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save DHSE Kerala 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

How to download DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard via Saphalam app

Download Saphalam app from Google play store Click on DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard will be available for download

Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on Kerala Plus Two result 2026, please visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

Also Read : Kerala Plus Two result 2026: Check DHSE Kerala 12th result websites and links

Also Read : Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Live Updates: DHSE Kerala 12th result at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in