Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Live Updates: DHSE Kerala 12th result at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Thiruvananthapuram:

The DHSE Kerala Plus two result 2026 will be announced on Tuesday, May 26 at 3 PM. Kerala Plus Two, 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Plus Two result 2026 will also be available via DigiLocker, PRD Live, iExaMS-Kerala, SAPHALAM, and SMS services, apart from the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.