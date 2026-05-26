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Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Live Updates: DHSE Kerala 12th result at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Live: Kerala Plus Two, 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Know how to download DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard PDF.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Live: Check DHSE Kerala 12th result websites.
Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Live: Check DHSE Kerala 12th result websites. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Thiruvananthapuram:

The DHSE Kerala Plus two result 2026 will be announced on Tuesday, May 26 at 3 PM. Kerala Plus Two, 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Plus Two result 2026 will also be available via DigiLocker, PRD Live, iExaMS-Kerala, SAPHALAM, and SMS services, apart from the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.   

The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in 
  • Click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two, Class 12 marksheet PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • DHSE Kerala Plus Two marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save DHSE Kerala 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

Live updates :Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 at keralaresults.nic.in Live

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  • 1:07 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download Kerala Plus Two marksheet PDF

    Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in 
    Click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two, Class 12 marksheet PDF link 
    Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    DHSE Kerala Plus Two marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    Save DHSE Kerala 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • 1:00 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Alternative ways to check

    Kerala Plus Two result 2026 will also be available via DigiLocker, PRD Live, iExaMS-Kerala, SAPHALAM, and SMS services, apart from the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.  

  • 12:54 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2026?

    DHSE Kerala Plus Two result 2026 will be available on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 12:42 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: When to check

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 will be available at 3 PM today. The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 12:33 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard via Saphalam app

    • Download Saphalam app from Google play store  
    • Click on DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard PDF link 
    • Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials  
    • DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen  
    • Save DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 
  • 12:26 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus Two scorecard at keralaresults.nic.in: Steps to download

    1. Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in 
    2. Click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two, Class 12 marksheet PDF link 
    3. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. DHSE Kerala Plus Two marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save DHSE Kerala 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.
  • 12:26 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download Kerala Plus Two scorecard 2026

    The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 12:25 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DHSE Kerala 12th result 2026 websites

    DHSE Kerala 12th result 2026 websites are - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 12:25 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 time

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 will be announced at 3 PM today, May 26. The students can check DHSE Kerala 12th result 2026 on the websites - eralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, once announced.  

  • 12:23 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus Two Result Date 2026

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 will be announced on May 26 at 3 PM. Kerala Plus Two, 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Plus Two result 2026 will also be available via DigiLocker, PRD Live, iExaMS-Kerala, SAPHALAM, and SMS services. 

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