Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 topper list out, check stream-wise top performer names

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC for exam 1 results. Students who appeared in the exam can download their results using their registration number, roll number, and subject combination on the login page. The link to download Karnataka 2nd PUC marks memo is accessible at karresults.nic.in, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in/English, pue.karnataka.gov.in.

According to the results, a total of 637,405 students participated across all streams, with 468,439 passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 73.45%. The Science stream showed the highest performance, with 280,933 students appearing and 231,461 passing, leading to a pass percentage of 82.45%. The Commerce stream achieved a pass percentage of 76.07%, while the Arts stream had a pass percentage of 53.29%. Additionally, the board has announced a list of top performers by stream. Notably, the top positions in both the Commerce and Science streams are held by students from the Dakshina Kannada district. Here are the names of the students who secured the top position in the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 exam.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025: Stream-wise topper list

Amulya Kamath from Expert PU College in the Dakshina Kannada district secured the top rank in the Science stream. Deepashree from Canara PU College, also in the Dakshina Kannada district, emerged as the topper in the Commerce stream. Sanjana Bai from Indu PU College in Bellary district achieved the top position in the Arts stream.

This year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were conducted from March 1 to March 20, wherein about 7 lakh students appeared for the exam. According to the official data, a total of 7,13,862 students – 3,35,468 boys, 3,78,389 girls, and five transgender individuals- have registered for the exam this year. Students can download Karnataka 2nd PUC marks memo by following the mentioned steps below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: How to download 2nd PUC marks memo?