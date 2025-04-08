Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 announced, how to download marks memo Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 have been declared by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). Students who appeared for the exam can download their results using their registration number, roll number and other details on the login. Check details here.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Karnataka 2nd PUC for exam 1 results. Students who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website. The link to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC marks memo has been activated on the official website.

This year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were conducted from March 1 to March 20, wherein about 7 lakh students appeared for the exam. According to the official data, a total of 7,13,862 students – 3,35,468 boys, 3,78,389 girls, and five transgender individuals- have registered for the exam this year. As per results, 3.45 per cent of students have passed the class 12 board exams.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: How to download 2nd PUC marks memo?

Visit the official website of KSEAB, karresults.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, ''PUC II Result 2025’'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your registration number and select your respective stream.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 for future reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 will contain the student's details such as Candidate's name- Roll number- Date of birth- Aggregate marks- Subject-wise marks- Rank- Qualifying status- Other details. Students will be able to get their original Karnataka PUC 2nd exam 1 result marks memo from their respective schools.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 updates

What's next?

Students who are not satisfied with Karnataka board PUC 2 exam 1 results can apply either for revaluation of results or photocopy of their answer sheets. Candidates who failed in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams, which are also known as exams 2 and 3. According to officials, Karnataka PUC 2 exam 2 will be conducted from April 25 to May 8 and exam 3 will be conducted from June 9 to 21.