JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 likely next week; Know where, how to check

JKBOSE Result 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will soon declare the Class 12th Board Results 2023 for soft zone and hard zone. As per the reports, the Jammu and Kashmir Board is likely to declare the 12th board results 2023 next week.

Once announced, the JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 will be hosted on the official website-- jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can check JKBOSE results by providing their roll number in the given spaces. The JK Board Class 12th exams for the soft zone commenced on March 8 and concluded on April 2, 2023, and for the hard zone, the exam was conducted between April 11 and May 15, 2023.

How to Check JKBOSE 12th Result 2023

Students can follow the simple steps provided here to check the JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JKBOSE Class 12th zone-wise result links on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, key in your roll number and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the JKBOSE result and download the PDF.

Step 6: Take a printout or your marks statement for future reference.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2023: How to Check Via SMS

To get the JKBOSE Result 2023 Class 12 on mobile phones, students will have to follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Next, you will have to type "jkbose" followed by a space and your roll number, and send it to 567675.

Step 3: You will receive your JKBOSE 12th marks statement via SMS.