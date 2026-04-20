JEE Main result 2026: Check NTA's normalisation process; how to calculate percentile

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session result 2026 will be declared today, April 20. JEE Main session two result 2026 is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in, the login credentials to download scorecard PDF are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

As JEE Mains result is scheduled to be announced shortly, the candidates are looking on various aspects of JEE Main result like normalisation process and how to calculate percentile. JEE Mains result 2026 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live

JEE Mains result 2026: Percentile and normalisation procedure

For multiple shifts papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts will be converted to NTA Scores (Percentile).

In the events of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar / unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts).

The result of JEE Main will be declared in percentile along with the marks obtained by a candidate

The examination results for each session would be prepared in the form of Raw Scores and percentiles scores of total raw scores. The Percentiles would be calculated for each candidate in the Session as follows: Let TP1 be the Percentile Scores of Total Raw Score of that candidate.

Total Percentile (TP1): 100X (No. of candidates appeared from the session with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than T1 score / Total no. of candidates appeared in the session).

JEE Main expected cut off and percentile trends

Based on past trends and the difficulty of today’s paper, experts predict that the JEE Main 2026 cutoff is likely to increase for all categories due to the high number of applicants.

Factors that affect the cutoff:

Number of aspirants Difficulty level of the exam Total number of seats.

Why cutoff may rise this year

Past trends show that higher number of applicants usually leads to a higher cutoff.

Certain categories, like Gen-EWS and ST, have seen a rise in applicants in recent years, which impacts their cutoff.

For details on JEE Main result 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.