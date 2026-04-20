JEE Mains result 2026 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE percentile vs rank analysis

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session two result 2026 will be announced today, April 20. JEE Mains session two result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains April session download scorecard pdf login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, 2026.

JEE Main April session result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check and download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a print out.