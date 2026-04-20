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JEE Mains result 2026 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE percentile vs rank analysis

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

jeemain.nta.nic.in Mains session two result 2026 Live: JEE Mains session two result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains April session download scorecard pdf login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

JEE Mains session two result 2026 Live: How to download JEE Main scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains session two result 2026 Live: How to download JEE Main scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session two result 2026 will be announced today, April 20. JEE Mains session two result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains April session download scorecard pdf login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, 2026.  

JEE Main April session result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check and download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link 
  • Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

Live updates :JEE Mains result 2026 session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live Updates

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  • 12:41 PM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2026: What is NTA's normalisation process

    1. For multiple shifts papers, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts will be converted to NTA Scores (Percentile).
    2. In the events of the percentiles for the multi-shifts being dissimilar / unequal, the lowest will be the eligibility cut-off for that category for all candidates (i.e. all shifts).
    3. The result of JEE Main will be declared in percentile along with the marks obtained by a candidate 
    4. The examination results for each session would be prepared in the form of Raw Scores and percentiles scores of total raw scores. The Percentiles would be calculated for each candidate in the Session as follows: Let TP1 be the Percentile Scores of Total Raw Score of that candidate.
  • 12:01 PM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main merit list pdf at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    The candidates can check and download JEE Main merit list on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main toppers list pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main toppers list PDF link. JEE Main merit list pdf will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main toppers list pdf and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 11:51 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main merit list 2026 pdf links

    JEE Main merit list 2026 pdf link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download JEE Main toppers list PDF on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main toppers list PDF link. JEE Main merit list 2026 pdf will be available for download, save JEE Main toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 11:41 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main 2026 percentile vs rank analysis: Expected cutoff and percentile trends

    Based on past trends and the difficulty of today’s paper, experts predict that the JEE Main 2026 cutoff is likely to increase for all categories due to the high number of applicants. 

  • 11:21 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main final answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in: How to download

    The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:59 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main final answer key date

    JEE Main final answer key is likely to be out by April 20. The candidates can check and download JEE Main April session final answer key PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • 10:46 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains session two result 2026 date

    JEE Mains session two result 2026 date is April 20. The candidates can check and download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 10:42 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE April session scorecard link at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Steps to download

    1. Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    2. Click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link 
    3. Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

     

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains April session result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in: When and where to check

    The JEE Main result will be available on the official website -  jeemain.nta.nic.in today, April 20. The candidates can check and download JEE Main scorecard PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.   

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains result 2026 session 2 scorecard pdf at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Steps to download

    • Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    • Click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link 
    • Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    • JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    • Save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

     

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF

    The candidates can check and download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE result 2026 session 2 links

    JEE result 2026 session 2 links is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains April session download scorecard pdf login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, 2026.  

     

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains result 2026 session 2 websites

    JEE Mains result 2026 session 2 websites is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains April session download scorecard pdf login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session exam was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, 2026.  

     

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE mains result 2026 session 2 today

    JEE mains result 2026 session 2 will be announced today, April 20. JEE Mains session two result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains April session download scorecard pdf login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.  

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