JEE Main final answer key 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session two final answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download JEE Main final answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. As the JEE Main final answer key has been released, the candidates can expect JEE Main result shortly on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains result 2026 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE final answer key out, result shortly

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download final answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link. JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link

JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main April session result 2026 will be announced shortly on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JEE Main result 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.