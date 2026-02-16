JEE Main final answer key 2026: NTA drops 9 questions, four have multiple answers

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session 2026 final answer key has been released, and is available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has dropped a total of 9 question from the final JEE answer keys and four questions have multiple answers. As per NTA, candidates will receive a bonus four marks irrespective of whether they attempted it.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download final answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link. JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key PDF and take a print out. JEE Mains result 2026 Live: How to download JEE scoreacard at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main final answer key 2026: How to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link

JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main result date 2026

JEE Main January session result 2026 will be announced shortly on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JEE Main result 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.