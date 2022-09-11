JEE Advanced Results 2022: RK Shishir tops IIT entrance exam, Tanishka Kabra of Delhi zone tops among females

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. JEE Advanced Results 2022: RK Shishir tops IIT entrance exam, Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone tops among females.

JEE Advanced Results 2022: Bombay zone's RK Shishir has bagged the top rank in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) entrance exam JEE-Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday (September 11), said officials.

According to IIT Bombay, which conducted the exam, Shishir secured 314 out of 360 marks.

Polu Lakshmi Sai came at number two, Thomas Biju at number three, Vangapalli Sai Siddharth at number four and Mayank Motwani of IIT Delhi zone came at number five. Polishetty Kartikeya is at 6th position, Prateek Sahu is 7th, Dheeraj Kurukunda is 8th in All India Rank, Mahit is at 9th position and Vetcha Gnana Mahesh has secured 10th position.

Female JEE topper :

Tanishka Kabra from the Delhi zone is the topper among females with 277 marks. Her all-India rank is 16.

Over 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam and over 40,000 have qualified.

"The aggregate marks are calculated as a sum of the marks obtained in mathematics, physics and chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in the rank list," a senior IIT Bombay official said.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

How many students appeared in exam?

A total of 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022. This year, the exam was held in 577 centers in 124 cities.

The qualified candidates can register for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) from September 11th, 2022, 10:00 am IST to September 12, 5:00 pm.

Along with this, the JEE Advanced 2022 result has also been notified to students through a text message on the registered mobile numbers. With the declaration of IITB JEE Advanced 2022 result, candidates can check the details on All India ranks, scores, category-wise rank and more.

JEE will release the complete list of candidates who appeared in the exam, along with the name of the topper, with all the ranks.

