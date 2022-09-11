JEE Advanced Result 2022 DECLARED! Check toppers, direct link to download result

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE JEE Advanced Result 2022 declared

Highlights JEE Advanced Result 2022 has been released on the official website of JEE

Steps to check result and a direct link to download the same have been shared below

With the JEE Advanced Result 2022, candidates can also check the cut off list

JEE Advanced Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay released the JEE Advanced Result 2022 on Sunday. Candidates who had appeared for the JEE Advanced exams should note that the JEE Advanced Result 2022 has been released on the official website of JEE.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check the JEE Advanced Result 2022 have been shared below. A direct link to download the JEE Advanced Result 2022 has also been provided.

According to the details, as many as 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced exam this year.

How to check JEE Advanced Result 2022

1. Visit the official JEE website jeeadv.ac.in

2. On the portal, candidates need to login using their roll number/phone number

3. Once done, the JEE Advanced Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

4. Download the result and take a print of the same for future reference

Direct link to download JEE Advanced Result 2022

Candidates should click on the below-mentioned link to download their JEE Advanced Result 2022

JEE Advanced Topper 2022

Media reports stated RK Shishir of the IIT Bombay zone held the top rank in the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE Advanced 2022. He obtained 314 marks out of 360 marks.

Tanishka Kabra of the IIT Delhi zone is the top-ranked female with CRL 16. She has secured 277 marks out of 360.

