JEE Advanced cut off 2026: Check category-wise cut off list

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2026) cut off will be available for download on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates can check and download JEE Advanced cut off 2026 list PDF on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

To download JEE Advanced category-wise cut off list 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced category-wise cut off list PDF link. JEE Advanced category-wise cut off list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced category-wise cut off list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced category-wise cut off list PDF link

JEE Advanced category-wise cut off list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced category-wise cut off list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Advanced tentative cut offs

As per experts, these are the category-wise tentative cut offs -

General / CRL: 90–100 marks (approximately 25–28%) OBC-NCL / EWS: 80–90 marks (approximately 22–25%) SC / ST / PwD: 45–52 marks (approximately 12.5–14.5%).

What drives the cut-off?

Three factors will determine where the final cut-off lands:

Paper difficulty: Confirmed moderate to difficult pushes cut-off slightly down

Candidate performance: Roughly 2.5 lakh top JEE Main qualifiers wrote the exam

Seat availability: IIT seat matrix has remained largely stable year-on-year.

How to download JEE Advanced scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in

To download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in Click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download JEE Advanced final answer key PDF

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in Click on JEE Advanced final answer key PDF link JEE Advanced final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen Save JEE Advanced final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JEE Advanced result 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.