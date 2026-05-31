JEE Advanced cut off 2026: Check category-wise cut off list

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2026) cut off will be available for download on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates can check and download JEE Advanced cut off 2026 list PDF on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.
To download JEE Advanced category-wise cut off list 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced category-wise cut off list PDF link. JEE Advanced category-wise cut off list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced category-wise cut off list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
- Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in
- Click on JEE Advanced category-wise cut off list PDF link
- JEE Advanced category-wise cut off list PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save JEE Advanced category-wise cut off list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
JEE Advanced tentative cut offs
As per experts, these are the category-wise tentative cut offs -
- General / CRL: 90–100 marks (approximately 25–28%)
- OBC-NCL / EWS: 80–90 marks (approximately 22–25%)
- SC / ST / PwD: 45–52 marks (approximately 12.5–14.5%).
What drives the cut-off?
Three factors will determine where the final cut-off lands:
- Paper difficulty: Confirmed moderate to difficult pushes cut-off slightly down
- Candidate performance: Roughly 2.5 lakh top JEE Main qualifiers wrote the exam
- Seat availability: IIT seat matrix has remained largely stable year-on-year.
How to download JEE Advanced scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in
To download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in
- Click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download JEE Advanced final answer key PDF
- Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in
- Click on JEE Advanced final answer key PDF link
- JEE Advanced final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save JEE Advanced final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on JEE Advanced result 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.