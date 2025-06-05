JAC Result 2025: How to check Jharkhand Board 12th Arts scorecards via Digilocker? JAC Result 2025 Class 12th results will be declared today, June 5. Students waiting for the results can download their scorecards/marksheets by visiting the official website of JAC - jacresults.com, results.digilocker.gov.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Check how to donwload marksheets.

New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Arts stream results for the Class 12 intermediate 2025 exams today, June 5. According to the official announcement, the JAC Class 12 Arts 2025 result will be declared at 2 pm during a press conference. Following the formal announcement, the link to the JAC Class 12 Arts 2025 result will be activated at 2.15 pm. Once the results are announced, students can download the JAC 12th Arts Result through the official website - jacresults.com, results.digilocker.gov.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. In addition to the official website, students can access their results via Digilocker, SMS, and other platforms. Students can follow the instructions provided below to download the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts scorecards.

How to download Jharkhand Board 12th Arts scorecards online?

1. Visit the official website of JAC - jacresults.com, results.digilocker.gov.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'Jharkhand Board 12th Arts scorecards'.

3. This will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your credentials, such as roll number and roll code.

4. The Jharkhand Board 12th Arts scorecards will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts scorecards for future reference.

How to download Jharkhand Board 12th Arts scorecards via Digilocker?

1. Visit the official website of Digilocker or download the application on your phone.

2. Enter your login information.

3. If you haven't already registered, link your Aadhaar.

4. Under partner documents, select JAC.

5. Enter your information and the year of the exam.

6. Obtain the digital marksheet here.

This year, the board conducted the JAC Jharkhand Class 12th examination from February 11 to March 4 in a single session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Meanwhile, the board has already announced the class 12th results for science and commerce on May 31. This year, the pass percentage for Commerce students was 91.2%, while 79.26% of Science stream students passed the class 12th board exam.

Last year, a total of 224,502 students registered for the arts stream. Of these, as many as 206,685 students passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.16 per cent. Approximately 40.78 per cent of the total students in the arts achieved first division marks. For last year's Jharkhand intermediate results in the arts stream, all top three performing students were female candidates. The top performer, Zeenat Parween from Govt. (+2) High School Kankei, scored 472 marks. The second and third positions were secured by Bahamani Dhan (466 marks) and Shristi Kumari (458 marks).