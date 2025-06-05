JAC Class 12th Result 2025 declared for Arts Stream, direct link out JAC Class 12th Results for the arts stream have been declared. All those who were waiting for the Class 12th intermediate exam results can now download their marksheets by visiting the official website of JAC - jacresults.com, results.digilocker.gov.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The wait for lakhs of students from the Jharkhand Board 12th Arts stream has ended. Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result for 2025 have been declared today in a press conference. Students who were waiting for the Class 12th intermediate exam results can now download their marksheets by visiting the official website of JAC - jacresults.com, results.digilocker.gov.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can follow the instructions given below to download their results.

How to Check Your JAC 12th Result Online? Follow these steps to check your results:

Visit the official website- jacresults.com, results.digilocker.gov.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Click on the link for Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results on the homepage. A new window will open where students must enter the required details (Roll Code and Roll Number). Your result will appear on the screen. Check and download the result. Take a printout for future reference.

How to Check JAC 12th Result on DigiLocker?

Students can also access their digital marksheets via DigiLocker: Visit results.digilocker.gov.in. Log in using your DigiLocker account linked with your mobile number or Aadhaar. Under the Results section, click on Jharkhand Academic Council. Select Class 12 Science/Commerce Result 2025. Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number. View and download your digital marksheet.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced the results for the Science and Commerce streams on May 31. According to the results, 79.26% of students passed in the Science stream, while 91.2% passed in the Commerce stream. The JAC had previously released the Class 10 results on May 27, 2025. The Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025.

Details on the marksheets

The JAC 12th result for 2025 will display important information, including the student's name, roll number, stream (arts, science, or commerce), and the names of the parents. Additionally, it will include the name of the institution or college, the division earned, the overall marks obtained, and subject-by-subject scores for both theory and practical exams.

Direct link to download JAC Jharkhand Class 12 Arts Result