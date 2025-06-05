Live JAC 12th result 2025: Jharkhand Board to release class 12 results today, how to download JAC 12th result 2025 arts results will be declared today, June 5. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results can stay tuned to this space for latest updates.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to release the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result 2025 today, June 6. Students who sat for the Jharkhand Class 12 board exam can download their results by visiting the official website - jacresults.com. In addition to the website, students will also be able to download the results via SMS, DigiLocker, and the UMANG App. According to the official announcement, the JAC 12th Board Arts result 2025 will be declared at 2 pm on June 5. Firstly, the results will be announced during a press conference, after which the link to the scorecards will be activated on the official website. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates on the JAC 12th Board Arts result 2025.