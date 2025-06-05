Advertisement
JAC 12th result 2025 arts results will be declared today, June 5. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results can stay tuned to this space for latest updates.

JAC 12th result 2025 to be announced today
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to release the Jharkhand Board Class 12 Arts Result 2025 today, June 6. Students who sat for the Jharkhand Class 12 board exam can download their results by visiting the official website - jacresults.com. In addition to the website, students will also be able to download the results via SMS, DigiLocker, and the UMANG App. According to the official announcement, the JAC 12th Board Arts result 2025 will be declared at 2 pm on June 5. Firstly, the results will be announced during a press conference, after which the link to the scorecards will be activated on the official website. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates on the JAC 12th Board Arts result 2025.

 

Live updates :JAC 12th Board Arts result 2025

  • 11:24 AM (IST)Jun 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to check Jharkhand Board Class 12th results via SMS?

    • Open the messaging app on your phone.
    • Type the message in this format: RESULT (space) JAC12 (space) Roll Code (space) Roll Number
    • Send the message to 56263.

     

  • 11:18 AM (IST)Jun 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC 12th Result 2025: Where can i check my scorecards

    The link to the JAC 12th Result 2025 will be made live at 2.15 pm. Students will be able to download their results by visiting the following websites.

    • jacresults.com
    • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
    • results.digilocker.gov.in
  • 11:13 AM (IST)Jun 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Alternative ways to check Jharkhand Class 12th results

    • Official website
    • SMS
    • Digilocker

     

  • 11:09 AM (IST)Jun 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will Jharkhand Class 12th results be announced?

    The announcement of Jharkhand Class 12th results will be made via a press conference scheduled at 2 pm. During the event, the board will reveal the overall pass percentage, toppers’ list, and district-wise performance data for the Class 12 Arts stream.

     

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Jun 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC Jharkhand Class 12th results 2025: When and where to download?

    • Visit the official website of JAC - jacresults.com.  

    • Navigate the link to the 'JAC Jharkhand Class 12th results 2025'.

    • It will redirect you to the login page. 

    • Now, enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

    • JAC Jharkhand Class 12th results 2025 will appear on screen.

    • Download and save JAC Jharkhand Class 12th results 2025 for future reference.

