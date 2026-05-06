JAC Jharkhand Inter 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker: How to download

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF will be available for download via Digilocker, apart from the websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. A total of 96.14 per cent students passed in JAC Inter Arts, Commerce - 93.37 per cent, Science - 82.92 per cent.
How to download JAC Inter 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker
- Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app
- Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in
- On the homepage, look for the option for JAC Inter 12th scorecard PDF link
- Click on this option
- Enter the required details and submit
- JAC Inter 12th scorecard pdf will be available for download
- Save JAC Inter 12th scorecard pdf and take a print out.
How to download JAC 12th scorecard PDF at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in
The students can check and download JAC 12th scorecard PDF on the websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To download JAC inter scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in and click on JAC 12th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JAC 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JAC 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- Click on JAC 12th marksheet PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- JAC Jharkhand 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save JAC 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download JAC Inter 12th scorecard PDF via App
- Download JAC inter result app from Google play store
- Click on JAC 12th scorecard PDF link
- Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as login credentials
- JAC Inter 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save JAC 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on JAC 12th scorecard PDF, please visit the official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Also Read : JAC Jharkhand Inter 12th result 2026 out at jacresults.com; 96.14% in Arts, 93.37% in Commerce