Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. JAC Jharkhand Inter 12th result 2026 out at jacresults.com; 96.14% in Arts, 93.37% in Commerce

JAC Jharkhand Inter 12th result 2026 out at jacresults.com; 96.14% in Arts, 93.37% in Commerce

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

JAC 12th result 2026: A total of 96.14 per cent students passed in Inter Arts, Commerce - 93.37 per cent, Science - 82.92 per cent. Check JAC 12th result at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC 12th result 2026 declared.
JAC 12th result 2026 declared. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Ranchi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the intermediate, Class 12 exam result 2026. JAC 12th result is available on the official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. A total of 96.14 per cent students passed in Inter Arts, Commerce - 93.37 per cent, Science - 82.92 per cent. 

The students can check and download JAC 12th scorecard PDF on the websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To download JAC inter scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in and click on JAC 12th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JAC 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JAC 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in  
  • Click on JAC 12th marksheet PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • JAC Jharkhand 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save JAC 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

JAC 12th scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, qualifying status, other details. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Jac JAC Result
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\