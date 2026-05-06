JAC Jharkhand Inter 12th result 2026 out at jacresults.com; 96.14% in Arts, 93.37% in Commerce

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the intermediate, Class 12 exam result 2026. JAC 12th result is available on the official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. A total of 96.14 per cent students passed in Inter Arts, Commerce - 93.37 per cent, Science - 82.92 per cent.
The students can check and download JAC 12th scorecard PDF on the websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To download JAC inter scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in and click on JAC 12th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JAC 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JAC 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in
- Click on JAC 12th marksheet PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- JAC Jharkhand 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save JAC 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
JAC 12th scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, qualifying status, other details.