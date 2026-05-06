JAC Jharkhand Inter 12th result 2026 out at jacresults.com; 96.14% in Arts, 93.37% in Commerce

Ranchi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the intermediate, Class 12 exam result 2026. JAC 12th result is available on the official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. A total of 96.14 per cent students passed in Inter Arts, Commerce - 93.37 per cent, Science - 82.92 per cent.

The students can check and download JAC 12th scorecard PDF on the websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To download JAC inter scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in and click on JAC 12th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JAC 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JAC 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on JAC 12th marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JAC Jharkhand 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save JAC 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JAC 12th scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, qualifying status, other details.