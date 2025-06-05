JAC Jharkhand Board Topper List: Dev Tiwari tops class 12th Arts exam- check complete toppers list

The Jharkhand Board has announced the results for the 12th Arts examination of 2025. This year, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 95.62%, reflecting a slight decrease compared to last year. Alongside the results, the board has also released the list of toppers. In the Class 12 Arts exam of 2025 in Jharkhand, Dev Tiwari secured the first position with a score of 481 marks. He is followed by Prerna Kumari from High School Padma in Hazaribagh, who achieved second place with 470 marks. The third position is shared by Suraj Kumar Das from Plus 2 High School in Rajmahal and Kumari Ritamwara from Kunhar Lalo, both of whom scored 466 marks.
Here is the list of the JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th Exam 2025 toppers:
|Name of Student
|Marks Obtained
|Rank
|Dev Tiwari
|481
|1
|Prerna Kumari
|470
|2
|Suraj Kumar Das
|466
|3
|Kumari Ritamwara
|466
|3
|Shreya Anand
|464
|4
|Ananaya Pal
|463
|5
|Usha Rani
|463
|5
|Shivani Kumari
|463
|5
|Tanu Priya Shahi
|461
|6
|Sweeti Barnawal
|460
|7
|Ayushi Kumari
|460
|7
|Tannu Kumari
|460
|7
|Leepa Garai
|460
|7
|Shaan Pratap Singh
|460
|7
|Alok Kumar Das
|460
|7
|Abhiya Sharma
|459
|8
|Meenu Paul
|458
|9
|Trisha Pramanik
|457
|10
JAC Jharkhand Result 2025 original marksheets soon
The original marksheets for JAC Jharkhand Class 12th Arts will be distributed by the respective schools within the next two to three days. Students are advised to keep a copy of their JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th online results for future reference. It is important for students to stay in contact with school authorities for updates on when they can collect their original marksheets.