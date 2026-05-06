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  4. JAC Inter 12th result 2026 link at jacresults.com; steps to download scorecard PDF

JAC Inter 12th result 2026 link at jacresults.com; steps to download scorecard PDF

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

JAC Inter 12th result 2026 at jacresults.com: JAC Inter 12th result 2026 is available on the websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Know how to download JAC Inter, 12th scorecard PDF.

Download JAC 12th scorecard at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Download JAC 12th scorecard at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Image Source : jacresults.com
Ranchi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) inter Class 12 result 2026 link activated on the websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. A total of 96.14 per cent students passed in Inter Arts, Commerce - 93.37 per cent, Science - 82.92 per cent. 

The students can check and download JAC 12th scorecard PDF on the websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. To download JAC inter scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in and click on JAC 12th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JAC 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JAC 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in  
  • Click on JAC 12th marksheet PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • JAC Jharkhand 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save JAC 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

JAC 12th scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, qualifying status, other details. 

How to download JAC Inter 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker 

  • Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app
  • Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in 
  • On the homepage, look for the option for JAC Inter 12th scorecard PDF link 
  • Click on this option
  • Enter the required details and submit
  • JAC Inter 12th scorecard pdf will be available for download 
  • Save JAC Inter 12th scorecard pdf and take a print out. 

How to download JAC Inter 12th scorecard PDF via App 

  • Download JAC inter result app from Google play store 
  • Click on JAC 12th scorecard PDF link 
  • Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as login credentials    
  • JAC Inter 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save JAC 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

For details on JAC 12th result, please visit the official websites - jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Also Read : JAC Jharkhand Inter 12th result 2026 out at jacresults.com; 96.14% in Arts, 93.37% in Commerce 

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