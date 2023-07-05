IPMAT 2023 Result declared at iimidr.ac.in, get link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IPMAT 2023 result declared

IPMAT Result 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has declared the result for five-year Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2023 today, July 5. Candidates who took the IPMAT 2023 examination can download their results from the official website at iimidr.ac.in. Candidates will have to key in their application form number and registered email Id or date of birth to check the IPMAT result.

IIM Indore has organised the IPMAT exam for admission to five-year integrated programme in management on June 16. The Institute has now released the scorecard of candidates shortlisted for the interview round. The personal interviews for selected candidates will be conducted from July 17 to 20, in online mode.

The interview round will be conducted to evaluate candidates around communication skills, general awareness, level of confidence, persuasion skills, and knowledge. The test will be conducted to offer admission to candidates on a total of 150 MBA seats.

Direct Link: IPMAT Result 2023