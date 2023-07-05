Wednesday, July 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. IPMAT 2023 Result declared at iimidr.ac.in, get link here

IPMAT 2023 Result declared at iimidr.ac.in, get link here

Candidates who took the IPMAT 2023 examination can download their results from the official website at iimidr.ac.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: July 05, 2023 14:54 IST
IPMAT 2023 Result, IPMAT Result 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV IPMAT 2023 result declared

IPMAT Result 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has declared the result for five-year Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2023 today, July 5. Candidates who took the IPMAT 2023 examination can download their results from the official website at iimidr.ac.in. Candidates will have to key in their application form number and registered email Id or date of birth to check the IPMAT result.

IIM Indore has organised the IPMAT exam for admission to five-year integrated programme in management on June 16. The Institute has now released the scorecard of candidates shortlisted for the interview round. The personal interviews for selected candidates will be conducted from July 17 to 20, in online mode.

The interview round will be conducted to evaluate candidates around communication skills, general awareness, level of confidence, persuasion skills, and knowledge. The test will be conducted to offer admission to candidates on a total of 150 MBA seats.

Direct Link: IPMAT Result 2023

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Top News

Related Exam-results News

Latest News