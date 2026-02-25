ICSI CS Executive result 2025 out at icsi.edu; how to download scorecard pdf

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive exam result 2025. The ICSI CS Executive exam result link is icsi.edu. The ICSI CS Executive exam was held from December 22 to 29, 2025. ICSI CS December result 2025 (out) Live: CS Executive results available at icsi.edu; scorecard link

How to download ICSI CS Executive scorecard at icsi.edu

The candidates can follow these steps to download CS Executive scorecard PDF. To download CS Executive scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website - icsi.edu and click on CS Executive scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. ICSI CS Executive scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICSI CS December scorecard 2025 PDF for Executive programme. Take a print out to be used for further reference.

Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Click on ICSI CS Executive scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

ICSI CS Executive scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSI CS Executive scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICSI CS December scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

The ICSI CS Executive programme toppers are - Anisha Darshan Keswani (Rank 1), Siddhi Khandelwal (Rank 2), Rangvala Insiya Imaran Bahi (Rank 3).

How to download ICSI CS Executive merit list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download ICSI CS Executive merit list PDF. To download ICSI CS Executive merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- icsi.edu and click on CS Executive toppers list PDF link. ICSI CS Executive merit list will be available for download on the screen, save CS Executive merit list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Click on ICSI CS Executive merit list PDF link

ICSI CS Executive toppers list PDF will be available for download

Save CS Executive merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CS Professional, Executive result 2025, please visit the official website- icsi.edu.

Also Read: