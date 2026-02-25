ICSI CS Professional result 2025 out at icsi.edu; how to download scorecard pdf

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Professional exam result 2025. The ICSI CS Professional exam result link is icsi.edu. The ICSI CS Professional exam was held from December 22 to 29, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to download CS Professional scorecard PDF. To download CS Professional scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website - icsi.edu and click on CS Professional scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. ICSI CS Professional scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICSI CS December scorecard 2025 PDF for Professional programme. Take a print out to be used for further reference.

ICSI CS December scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

ICSI CS December Executive result 2025 will be announced at 2 PM, the candidates can check the CS December Executive result 2025 on the official website- icsi.edu. To download ICSI CS Executive scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - icsi.edu and click on CS Executive scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. ICSI CS December Executive scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICSI CS December scorecard 2025 PDF for Executive programme. Take a print out to be used for further reference.

For details on ICSI CS December result 2025, please visit the official website- icsi.edu.