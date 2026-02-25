Advertisement
  4. ICSI CS December result 2025 (out) Live: CS Professional, Executive results at icsi.edu; scorecard link
ICSI CS December result 2025 (out) Live: CS Professional, Executive results at icsi.edu; scorecard link

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
ICSI CS December result 2025 out? Live: The ICSI CS Professional result has been declared, while CS Executive result will be declared at 2 pm. The ICSI CS Executive, Professional exam results 2025 once announced, will be available on the official website - icsi.edu.

Download ICSI CS Professional, Executive scorecard PDF at icsi.edu.
Download ICSI CS Professional, Executive scorecard PDF at icsi.edu. Image Source : icsi.edu
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Professional December exam results 2025 today, February 25, while the CS Executive result will be declared at 2 pm. The ICSI CS Executive, Professional exam results 2025 once announced, will be available on the official website - icsi.edu. 

The candidates who had appeared for the CS December Executive, Professional exams can check the result on the official website - icsi.edu. To download ICSI CS Executive, Professional scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - icsi.edu and click on respective scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. ICSI CS December Executive, Professional scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICSI CS December scorecard 2025 PDF for Executive, Professional programme. Take a print out to be used for further reference. 

ICSI CS Professional, Executive scorecard at icsi.edu: How to download 

  • Visit the official website - icsi.edu 
  • Click on respective scorecard PDF link for CS Professional, Executive exam 
  • Use  application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • ICSI CS Professional, Executive scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save ICSI CS Professional, Executive scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

ICSI CS December scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details. 

Live updates :ICSI CS December result 2025 out? Live: CS Professional, Executive results at icsi.edu; scorecard link

  • 12:05 PM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSI CS Professional merit list: Kinjal Ajmera tops in CS Professional programme

    ICSI has released the CS Professional exam merit list 2025 PDF. As per ICSI, Kinjal Ajmera has secured rank one in CS Professional exam 2025, followed by Manya Bathla (rank 2) and Charu Upadhyay (rank 3). The candidates can check and download CS Professional merit list PDF on the official website- icsi.edu.

  • 11:25 AM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSI CS Professional result 2025 out

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Professional exam result 2025. The ICSI CS Professional exam result link is icsi.edu. The ICSI CS Professional exam was held from December 22 to 29, 2025.  

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:39 AM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:37 AM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:36 AM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Feb 25, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

