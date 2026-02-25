ICSI CS December result 2025 (out) Live: CS Professional, Executive results at icsi.edu; scorecard link

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Professional December exam results 2025 today, February 25, while the CS Executive result will be declared at 2 pm. The ICSI CS Executive, Professional exam results 2025 once announced, will be available on the official website - icsi.edu.

The candidates who had appeared for the CS December Executive, Professional exams can check the result on the official website - icsi.edu.

ICSI CS Professional, Executive scorecard at icsi.edu: How to download

Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Click on respective scorecard PDF link for CS Professional, Executive exam

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

ICSI CS Professional, Executive scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSI CS Professional, Executive scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICSI CS December scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.