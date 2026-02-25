ICSI CS Professional merit list 2025: Kinjal Ajmera tops in CS Professional exam; meet the toppers

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS Professional exam merit list 2025 PDF. As per ICSI, Kinjal Ajmera has secured rank one in CS Professional exam 2025, followed by Manya Bathla (rank 2) and Charu Upadhyay (rank 3). The candidates can check and download CS Professional merit list PDF on the official website- icsi.edu. ICSI CS December result 2025 (out) Live: CS Professional, Executive results at icsi.edu; scorecard link

ICSI CS Professional merit list 2025: Meet the toppers

Rank 1- Kinjal Ajmera

Rank 2- Manya Bathla

Rank 3- Charu Upadhyay

Rank 4- Vinee Nirmal Sapre

Rank 5- Anjali Kumari

Rank 6- Kamal Singh Rawat

Rank 7- Kunika Bhaveshbhai Shah, Aastha Patel

Rank 8- Manasa Iyer R

Rank 9- Heer Oza Param

Rank 10- Ayush Yadav, Anshika Singh.

How to download ICSI CS Professional merit list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download ICSI CS Professional merit list PDF. To download ICSI CS Professional merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- icsi.edu and click on CS Professional toppers list PDF link. ICSI CS Professional merit list will be available for download on the screen, save CS Professional merit list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - icsi.edu

Click on ICSI CS Professional merit list PDF link

ICSI CS Professional toppers list PDF will be available for download

Save CS Professional merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check ICSI CS Professional result 2025

ICSI CS Professional result has been declared, the candidates can follow these steps to download CS Professional scorecard PDF. To download CS Professional scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website - icsi.edu and click on CS Professional scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. ICSI CS Professional scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICSI CS December scorecard 2025 PDF for Professional programme. Take a print out to be used for further reference.

For details on CS Professional merit list 2025, please visit the official website- icsi.edu.

