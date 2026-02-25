Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. ICSI CS Professional merit list 2025: Kinjal Ajmera tops in CS Professional exam; meet the toppers

ICSI CS Professional merit list 2025: Kinjal Ajmera tops in CS Professional exam; meet the toppers

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

ICSI CS Professional merit list 2025: As per ICSI, Kinjal Ajmera has secured rank one in CS Professional exam 2025, followed by Manya Bathla (rank 2) and Charu Upadhyay (rank 3). The candidates can check and download CS Professional merit list PDF on the official website- icsi.edu.

Meet the toppers of ICSI CS Professional exam 2025.
Meet the toppers of ICSI CS Professional exam 2025. Image Source : icsi.edu
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS Professional exam merit list 2025 PDF. As per ICSI, Kinjal Ajmera has secured rank one in CS Professional exam 2025, followed by Manya Bathla (rank 2) and Charu Upadhyay (rank 3). The candidates can check and download CS Professional merit list PDF on the official website- icsi.edu. ICSI CS December result 2025 (out) Live: CS Professional, Executive results at icsi.edu; scorecard link 

ICSI CS Professional merit list 2025: Meet the toppers 

Rank 1- Kinjal Ajmera 

Rank 2- Manya Bathla 

Rank 3- Charu Upadhyay 

Rank 4- Vinee Nirmal Sapre 

Rank 5- Anjali Kumari 

Rank 6- Kamal Singh Rawat 

Rank 7- Kunika Bhaveshbhai Shah, Aastha Patel 

Rank 8- Manasa Iyer R 

Rank 9- Heer Oza Param 

Rank 10- Ayush Yadav, Anshika Singh. 

How to download ICSI CS Professional merit list PDF 

The candidates can follow these steps to download ICSI CS Professional merit list PDF. To download ICSI CS Professional merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- icsi.edu and click on CS Professional toppers list PDF link. ICSI CS Professional merit list will be available for download on the screen, save CS Professional merit list PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - icsi.edu 
  • Click on ICSI CS Professional merit list PDF link 
  • ICSI CS Professional toppers list PDF will be available for download 
  • Save CS Professional merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

How to check ICSI CS Professional result 2025 

ICSI CS Professional result has been declared, the candidates can follow these steps to download CS Professional scorecard PDF. To download CS Professional scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website - icsi.edu and click on CS Professional scorecard PDF link. Use  application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. ICSI CS Professional scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICSI CS December scorecard 2025 PDF for Professional programme. Take a print out to be used for further reference. 

For details on CS Professional merit list 2025, please visit the official website- icsi.edu

Also Read: 

ICSI CS Professional result 2025 out at icsi.edu; how to download scorecard pdf

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Icsi Exam Result
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\