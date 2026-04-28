ICSE, ISC results 2026 tomorrow? CISCE 10th, 12th results at results.cisce.org

New Delhi:

The ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam results 2026 will be announced soon, likely by April 30. A senior CISCE official earlier told India TV Digital that the CISCE 10th and 12th results 2026 is expected by Thursday, April 30. ICSE, ISC results 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

How to download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF at results.cisce.org

The students can check ICSE, ISC results on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Click on ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF link

Enter Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials

ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check ICSE, ISC results 2026 via SMS

To get ICSE, ISC results 2026, type ICSE/ ISC results followed by a space and seven-digit Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.

ICSE, ISC scorecard pdf via Digilocker: How to download

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

ICSE, ISC scorecard at UMANG app: Steps to download

Open the UMANG App

Register with required credentials

Click on ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF link

Login with credentials - roll number, school number, admit card ID

ICSE, ISC marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF and take a print out.

ICSE, ISC pass marks

The minimum passing marks to clear ICSE, ISC exam is 33 per cent, while 35 per cent subject-wise.

For details on ICSE, ISC exam 2026, please visit the official website - cisce.org.

Also Read : ICSE, ISC results 2026 today at results.cisce.org? Check update on CISCE 10th and 12th results date