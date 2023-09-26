ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Result 2023 declared on icmai.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Result 2023 Declared

ICMAI Result 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the result for Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate and Final results 2023 for June session today, September 26. Candidates who took the exam can check their CMA Inter and CMA Final result online through the official website-- icmai.in.

To access and download the ICMAI result, candidates will have to key in their registration number. The intermediate and final exams for June 2023 session were conducted from July 15 to July 22, 2023. Candidates who have secured a minimum 40 marks in each subject and 50 percent marks in aggregate have been declared pass.

As per the official release, a total of 3,367 candidates have cleared the Intermediate examination, while 867 candidates have cleared the final examination.

How to Check ICMAI CMA Results 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website at icmai.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Updates' section available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, "Intermediate and Final Result for June 2023 Term"

Step 4: Select the desired exam result link and key in the details

Step 5: Submit it and the ICAMAI CMA result for inter, final will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result PDF and take a print for future reference.

Direct Link: ICMAI CMA Inter, Final Result 2023