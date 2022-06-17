HBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Declared! Check toppers list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO HBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Declared; Know how to check marks

HBSE Class, Haryana Board Class 10th Result: The Haryana Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the results of the Class 10 board exams. A total of 73.18% of students have passed the HBSE 10th exam. The board chairman Dr Jagbir Singh announced the results via a press conference. Students can check their results at the official website bseh.org.in

HBSE Class 10th Toppers List 2022:

Rank Name Marks

Rank 1 Asima 499 marks

Rank 2 Sunena 497 marks

Manju

Kushi

Rank 3 Suhani 496 marks

Love Kush

Himanshi Himani

Reena

Here is how you can check your result

1. Visit the official website bseh.org.in 2. Click on the link that reads 'Results'

3. Enter your exam roll number and date of birth

4. Your HBSE 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print of the same for future reference

Check your results via SMS

To get BSEH 10th Result 2022 via SMS on your mobile, open a fresh message box, type ‘RESULTHB10’ and send it to 56263.

The candidates must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall to pass the HBSE Haryana Board 10th Results 2022. Students must keep their admit cards handy prior to checking the result as it contains their roll numbers and date of birth. Those not satisfied with their marks can sit for compartment exams to be held at a later date.

