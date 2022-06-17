Friday, June 17, 2022
     
HBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Declared! Check toppers list

HBSE has released the Haryana Board Class 10th Result 2022. Students can check their results at bseh.org.in.

Hritika Mitra Written by: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika
New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2022 18:53 IST
haryana board result 2022, haryana result 2022, haryana board 10th result, haryana board, haryana 10
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

HBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Declared; Know how to check marks

HBSE Class, Haryana Board Class 10th Result: The Haryana Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the results of the Class 10 board exams.  A total of 73.18% of students have passed the HBSE 10th exam. The board chairman Dr Jagbir Singh announced the results via a press conference. Students can check their results at the official website bseh.org.in 

HBSE Class 10th Toppers List 2022:
 
Rank            Name                                 Marks
 
Rank 1         Asima                                499 marks
 
Rank 2         Sunena                              497 marks
                     Manju                                 
                     Kushi                                
 
Rank 3         Suhani                                 496 marks
                     Love Kush
                     Himanshi Himani                 
                     Reena                                  

Here is how you can check your result 

  1. 1. Visit the official website bseh.org.in

    2. Click on the link that reads 'Results'
    3. Enter your exam roll number and date of birth
    4. Your HBSE 12th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
    5. Download your result and take a print of the same for future reference

Check your results via SMS

To get BSEH 10th Result 2022 via SMS on your mobile, open a fresh message box, type ‘RESULTHB10’ and send it to 56263.

The candidates must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall to pass the HBSE Haryana Board 10th Results 2022.  Students must keep their admit cards handy prior to checking the result as it contains their roll numbers and date of birth. Those not satisfied with their marks can sit for compartment exams to be held at a later date.

