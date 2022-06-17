Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2022 declared: 96.94% pass board exam | How to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE This year, students appearing for the SSC exam were given 30 minutes extra to complete the papers and for their convenience, their own schools were allowed as the exam centres.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday released the results for class 10 or SSC board examination on June 17. While the overall pass percentage this year is 96.94 per cent, girls yet again outshone boys with their pass percentage of 97.96 as against the boys' 96.06 per cent, an official said.

Students can check their results on — mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hscmahresult.org.in.

A total of 15,84,790 students had registered for the exam, of whom 15,68,977 appeared for it, while 15,21,033 of them cleared the exam that was held in March-April this year.

This year, students appearing for the SSC exam were given 30 minutes extra to complete the papers and for their convenience, their own schools were allowed as the exam centres.

Last year (2020-21), the exams had been cancelled due to the rise in coronavirus cases and the results were prepared based on the marks obtained in Class 9 exam and as per internal assessments of Class 10. The pass percentage for 2020-21 was 99.95 per cent.

How to check Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2022

Go to the official website

Click on ‘Maharashtra SSC Result 2022’ link

Type in your roll number

Enter your mother's first name in result window

Click on 'view result'

SSC result 2022 Maharashtra board will be shown on the screen.

Take a printout of the Maharashtra SSC exam result 2022 for further use

