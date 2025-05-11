Haryana Board 2025 Results: HBSE Class 10th, 12th marksheets expected mid may at bseh.org.in Haryana Board 2025 10th, 12th Results are expected to be announced soon. Students who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, roll number and other details on the login page. Check expected date, how to download and other details.

New Delhi:

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10th and 12th results for 2025 soon. Once results are out, the students who are eagerly awaiting HBSE 10th, 12th results will be able to download them using their roll number, date of birth and other details. The link to the Haryana Board 10th, 12th results will be available on bseh.org.in.

Haryana board conducted the class 10th exam between February 28 and March 19, while the class 12th exam was conducted from February 27 to April 2. Last year, the HBSE 10th results were announced on May 13 with an overall pass percentage of 95.22 per cent. 12th class results were announced on April 30, and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 85.31 per cent. In class 10th, girls performed better than boys by securing 96.32 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys was 94.22 per cent. In class 12th, the pass percentage of female students was less than boys. The pass percentage of male students was 88.14 per cent, while it was 82.52 per cent for girls students.

When will the Haryana Board HBSE release class 10th and 12th results?

Based on previous trends, the results for class 10th are expected to be announced between May 10 and 12th and class 12th results are expected around May 15. However, the board has not made any official announcement about the release of Haryana Board 10th, 12th results. It is expected that the board will release the HBSE 10th, 12th results via a press conference. Before the announcement of the results, the board will release the date and time. Results will be available on the HBSE official website, bseh.org.in. Students can download their mark sheets by entering their roll number and date of birth.

How to download Haryana HBSE 10th, 12th results?

Visit the official website of Haryana Board, bseh.org.in.

Click on ''HBSE Secondary Result 2025'' or ''HBSE Senior Secondary Result 2025'' under the latest notifications.

Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Complete the captcha verification and click ''Submit.''

Download and print the result for reference.

When will I get a hard copy of the mark sheets?

The online result is provisional. Students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days after the announcement.