DGE TN HSE +2 scorecard via Digilocker: How to download

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Board (DGE TN) HSE +2 scorecard will be available for download via Digilocker apart from the websites - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. The TN HSE 12th result will also be available via App and alternative website - indiaresults.com.

How to download TN HSE +2 scorecard via Digilocker

Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore Click on TN HSE +2 scorecard PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download Save TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download TN HSE +2 scorecard PDF at dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in

The students can check and download DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official portals - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and click on TN HSC, 12th scorecard link. Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials. DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in Click on DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF link Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download Save TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download TN HSE +2 scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

Click on TN HSE +2 scorecard at indiaresults.com

Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth

TN HSE +2 scorecard will be available for download

Save TN HSE +2 scorecard pdf and take a print out.

How to download TN HSE +2 scorecard via App

Download TN Board Result 2026 app from Google Play store

Click on TN HSE +2 scorecard pdf link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on TN HSE +2 result 2026, please visit the official websites - dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in.