CUET UG 2025 Results DECLARED, Only one student scores 100 percentile in four subjects: Direct link here CUET UG 2025 Results have been declared. Candidates can now download their individual scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details by visiting the official website.

New Delhi:

CUET UG 2025 Results: The wait for more than 1.3 million candidates is over. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate today, July 4, 2025. Candidates can access their results on the official websites: nta.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in. According to data shared by the NTA, a total of 1,354,699 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 1,071,735 appeared for the test for admission in the academic session 2025-26.

According to the results, only one candidate has secured a 100th percentile in four out of five subjects they opted for. A total of 17 candidates scored in the 100th percentile in three of their chosen subjects. Additionally, 150 candidates achieved a 100 percentile in two subjects, while 2,679 candidates scored a 100 percentile in one subject.

This year, CUET UG 2025 exams were held from May 13 to June 3 at multiple centres located in 300 exam cities, including 15 cities outside the country in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Munich, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, West Java, and Washington. The exam was conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The individual scores have now been uploaded to the official website.

To download the CUET UG 2025 results, candidates need to enter their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Candidates can follow the easy steps provided to download their CUET UG 2025 scorecards.

How to download NTA CUET UG 2025 scorecards?

Visit the official CUET website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to 'CUET UG 2025 Result'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details.

The CUET UG 2025 result will appear on screen.

Download and save the CUET UG 2025 results for future reference.

Direct link to download CUET UG 2025 scorecards