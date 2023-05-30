CHSE Odisha Result 2023: Odisha +2 science, commerce results tomorrow at chseodisha.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CHSE Odisha Result 2023 Class 12th Tomorrow

CHSE Odisha Result 2023: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is all set to declare the CHSE Plus two Results 2023 on May 31. As per the reports, the Odisha Board will declare the CHSE result 2023 class 12 for Science and Commerce stream at 11 AM, tomorrow. Once the result is announced, students will be able to check and download their marksheet statement from the official website-- chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Students will have to log in with their roll number and registration number to access and download the CHSE Odisha HS Result 2023 Science, Commerce. To pass CHSE Odisha 12th exams, students need to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject and 33 percent marks in aggregate. If a candidate fails to score the minimum marks, s/he will have to appear in the supplementary examination. The schedule for the supplementary exams will be communicated in due course of time.

How to Check CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023

Students can follow the simple steps provided here to check the CHSE Odisha Result 2023 for Science and Commerce stream.

Step 1: Go to the official website at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, key in your roll number, roll code and click on the view result tab.

Step 4: CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.

ALSO READ | Odisha 10th Results 2023 OUT: Check overall percentage, Grading system, Result Download link

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Via SMS

To get the CHSE Odisha +2 result 2023 Science, Commerce through text message, students will have to type the SMS in the following format.