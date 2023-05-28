CHSE Result 2023: Odisha +2 results soon at chseodisha.nic.in; Know when, where to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CHSE Odisha +2 result 2023 soon

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2023: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will soon declare the CHSE Class 12th Results 2023 on its official website. Once the Odisha +2 scorecard is released, students will be able to check their CHSE Odisha results at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To access and download the CHSE Odisha HS Result 2023, students need to login with their roll number and registration number.

Student must score at least 30 percent marks in each subject and 33 percent marks in aggregate to clear the CHSE Odisha 12th exams. Those who fail to score the minimum marks will have to appear in the supplementary examination. The schedule for the supplementary exams will be communicated in due course of time.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CHSE Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Click on the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 link on the homepage.

On the next window, key in your credentials and click the view result tab.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download the result PDF and save it for future reference.

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: List of Websites

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Via SMS

Students can also check their CHSE Odisha +2 result 2023 in offline mode through SMS. To get the marksheet statement through text message, students will require to type the SMS in the following format.