CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th results 2026 via App: How to download 10th and 12th marksheet PDF

Raipur:

The Chhattisgarh Board officials are all set to announce the Class 10 and 12 results today, April 29, 2026, in online mode. The School Education Minister, Gajendra Yadav, will announce the results through a press conference, which is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM. Once released, students can download their scorecards directly from the official websites - cg.results.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, CG Board students can also access their results through the UMANG application/website. Read on to know the steps to download the marksheet.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th results 2026: How to download 10th and 12th marksheet PDF via UMANG app?

Students can follow the below-given steps to download their CGBSE class 10th and 12th results via UMANG application.

Visit the official website umang.gov.in.

Click on the CGBSE result 2026 links available on the homepage.

Select the appropriate result link for Class 10 or 12.

Fill your login credentials including roll number and then submit.

The CGBSE Board result 2026 will be appeared on the screen.

Take a screenshot of it and save it for future reference

CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2026: Details mentioned on scorecards

Student's roll number

Full name of the student

Father's name

Mother's name

School code

List of subjects

Marks secured in each subject

Total marks obtained

Exam centre code

Division awarded

Pass/fail status

For details on CGBSE 10th and 12th results 2026, please visit the official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.