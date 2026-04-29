CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th results 2026 OUT: Direct link, websites to download scorecard

Raipur:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the Class 10 and 12 results for 2026 today on April 29, 2026. Students who appeared for the examinations can now check and download their scorecards online through the official websites and direct result links provided by the board.

In order to check the scores, CG Board students are required to enter their roll number and security captcha code in the login window. This year, the overall pass percentage in the CGBSE High School exam was recorded at 77.16%, whereas the overall pass percentage for the Higher Secondary examination was recorded at 83.04%.

How to download Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026?

Students can download CG Board CGBSE 10th, 12th results by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official websiteS of CGBSE, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Click on the relevant result - CGBSE Higher Secondary Result 2026" or "CGBSE High School Result 2026" link

Now, enter your roll number, security captcha and click on 'submit'.

Your relevant results will appear on screen.

Download CGBSE Higher Secondary scorecard, High School marksheet PDF for future reference.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Gender-wise pass percentage

Take a look at the gender-wise passing percentage for Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th result 2026.

Classes Gender-wise Pass percentage (%) Overall pass percentage (%) Class 10th Girls - 81.03% Boys - 72.27% 77.15% Class 12th Girls - 86.04%

Boys - 78.86% 83.04%

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Toppers 2026

This year, Jigyasu Verma secured first rank in the CGBSE Class 12th exam 2026. Whereas Sandhya Nayak got first position in the CGBSE class 10th exam. Take a look at the CGBSE 12th top 5 rank holders below:

Ranks Student's name Marks First position Jigyasu Verma 493/500 Second position Omni 491/500 Third position Krish Mahant 489/500 Fourth position Riya Sahu

Shahnaj Parveen

Tahira Khan 488/500 Fifth position Kusumlata Bipre

Hemlata Sahu

Omkar Kaiwart

Asha Yadav 487/500

For details on CGBSE 10th and 12th results 2026, please visit the official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.