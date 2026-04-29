CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th results 2026 declared; check pass percentage

Raipur:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Wednesday announced the Class 10 and 12 results 2026 in online mode. Those who appeared for the annual board examinations can now check and download their results through the official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

To download the board results, students need to log in using their details, including roll number and security code, in the CG Board Result 2026 login window.

How to download Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026?

CG Board students can download CG Board CGBSE 10th, 12th results by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of CGBSE, cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Click on the relevant result - CGBSE Higher Secondary Result 2026" or "CGBSE High School Result 2026" link Now, enter your roll number, captcha and click on 'submit'. Your relevant results will appear on screen. Download CGBSE Higher Secondary scorecard, High School marksheet PDF for future reference.

For details on CGBSE 10th and 12th results 2026, please visit the official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.