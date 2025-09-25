CBSE Result Dates 2026: When will CBSE Class 10 and 12 results be out? CBSE Result Dates 2026: Going with past years' trends, the students can expect CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2026 to be announced by May 20. CBSE 10th result 2026 can be expected by May 9, while 12th result by May 20. Check CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2026 at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from February 17. CBSE 10th exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 9, 2026 and from May 15 to June 1, 2026. CBSE Class 12 exam is scheduled to be held from February 17 to April 9, 2026.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.

The CBSE Class 12 result 2025 was also announced on May 13, 39 days from the conclusion of exam on April 4.

CBSE 10th, 12th Tentative Result Dates 2026

Going with past years' trends, the students can expect CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2026 to be announced by May 20. The CBSE 10th exam is going to be concluded on March 9 and students can expect their result by May 9, 60 days from the conclusion of exam. While CBSE 12th result 2026 is expected to be announced by May 20, 40 to 41 days from the conclusion of exam on April 9. CBSE 10th and 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE 10th and 12th Result Dates: Check last 10 years result dates

2025- May 13

2024- May 13

2023- May 12

2022- July 22

2021- August 3

2020- July 15

2019- May 6

2018- May 29

2017- June 3

2016- May 28

2015- May 28

2014- May 20.

For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, please visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.

