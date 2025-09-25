CBSE Result Dates 2026: When will CBSE Class 10 and 12 results be out?

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from February 17. CBSE 10th exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 9, 2026 and from May 15 to June 1, 2026. CBSE Class 12 exam is scheduled to be held from February 17 to April 9, 2026.
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.
The CBSE Class 12 result 2025 was also announced on May 13, 39 days from the conclusion of exam on April 4.
CBSE 10th, 12th Tentative Result Dates 2026
Going with past years' trends, the students can expect CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2026 to be announced by May 20. The CBSE 10th exam is going to be concluded on March 9 and students can expect their result by May 9, 60 days from the conclusion of exam. While CBSE 12th result 2026 is expected to be announced by May 20, 40 to 41 days from the conclusion of exam on April 9. CBSE 10th and 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE 10th and 12th Result Dates: Check last 10 years result dates
- 2025- May 13
- 2024- May 13
- 2023- May 12
- 2022- July 22
- 2021- August 3
- 2020- July 15
- 2019- May 6
- 2018- May 29
- 2017- June 3
- 2016- May 28
- 2015- May 28
- 2014- May 20.
For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, please visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.
