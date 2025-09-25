CBSE date sheet 2026: Check CBSE 10th phase one exam schedule CBSE date sheet 2026: CBSE 10th exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 9. CBSE Class 10 phase one exam 2026 schedule is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in for download.

New Delhi:

CBSE date sheet 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 phase one exam 2026 from February 17. CBSE 10th exam 2026 is scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 9. CBSE Class 10 phase one exam 2026 schedule is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in for download.

CBSE 10th Phase One date sheet 2026: Check schedule

February 17- Maths Standard, Basic

February 18- Retail, Security, Automotive, Introduction to Fin Markets, Introduction to Tourism, Agriculture, Food Production, Front Office Operations, Banking and Insurance, Health Care, Apparel, Multi-Media, Data Science, Electronics and Hardware, Foundation Skill For Sciences, Design Thinking and Innovation.

February 20- Beauty and Wellness, Marketing and Sales, Multi Skill Foundation Course, Physical Activity Trainer

February 21- English (Communicative), English (Language and Literature)

February 23- French

February 24- Urdu Course- A, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu- Telangana

February 25- Science

February 26- Home Science

February 27- Computer Applications, Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa, Urdu

March 2- Hindi

March 3- Tibetan, German, National Cadet Corps, Bhoti, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bhasa Melayu, Elements of Business, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy

March 5- Painting

March 6- Sindhi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Kokborok

March 7- Social Science

March 9- Telugu, Arabic, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Thai.

For details on CBSE Class 10 exam 2026, please visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.