CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2026 from February 17; What's new for aspirants

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct Class 10 and 12 exams 2026 from February 17. CBSE has released the tentative date sheets and are available on the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 exam will be held in two phases, while the Class 12 exam will be held in a single phase from February. CBSE 10th phase one exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to March 9, while the phase two exam will be held from May 15 to June 1. The CBSE Class 12 exam is scheduled to be held from February 17 to April 9, 2026. Around 45 lakh candidates are expected to appear in CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams from India and 26 countries abroad.

CBSE 10th, 12th evaluation process

CBSE Class 10 and 12 evaluation of answer scripts will commence approximately 10 days after the conduct of each subject's examination, and will be completed within 12 days. For instance, if the Class XII Physics examination is scheduled for February 20, evaluation is likely to begin on March 3 and conclude by March 15, 2026, CBSE notification mentioned.

CBSE 10th and 12th result dates 2026

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.

The CBSE Class 12 result 2025 was also announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. Last year, the Class 12 result got announced on April 2, 41 days from the conclusion of exam on May 13. CBSE Class 10 and 12 result once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, please visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.