CBSE 10th result date 2026: When will CBSE announce Class 10 result? Check tentative result date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 exam result 2026 by May 11, 2026. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.
Based on the previous years' trends, students can expect Class 10 exam result 2026 by May 11. CBSE 10th exam was concluded on March 11 and students can expect their result by May 11, 60 days from the conclusion of exam. CBSE 10th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE 10th result date of last 10 years
- 2025- May 13
- 2024- May 13
- 2023- May 12
- 2022- July 22
- 2021- August 3
- 2020- July 15
- 2019- May 6
- 2018- May 29
- 2017- June 3
- 2016- May 28
- 2015- May 28
- 2014- May 20.
How to download CBSE 10th scorecard 2026
The students can check and download Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in
- Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link
- Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials
- CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download
- Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on CBSE Class 10 exam 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.
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