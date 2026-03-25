CBSE 12th Informatics Practices analysis 2026: How was Class 12 Informatics Practices paper?

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Informatics Practices paper was analysed as "well-balanced". The Class 12 Informatics Practices was held today along with Computer Science.

According to Rakhi Laddha PGT Computer Science, JAIN International Residential School Bengaluru, "The Informatics Practices paper for class XII was well-balanced, comprehensive, and strictly adhered to the prescribed CBSE curriculum. It was a student-friendly paper that rewarded those with a solid grasp of core concepts rather than rote memorisation."

Syllabus Coverage: The paper was highly inclusive, ensuring that every unit—from Data Handling using Pandas to SQL Queries and Computer Networks —was represented.

Difficulty Spectrum: While Section A provided a quick start for students, the transition to Sections C, D, and E required a deeper "why" and "how" understanding of the code and queries.

Clarity of Questions: The language used in the questions was direct, reducing the risk of students misinterpreting the requirements.

If a student has a clear understanding of the logical flow of Python code and the relational structure of databases, this paper was very scoring. It served as a fair assessment of both conceptual skill and theoretical knowledge."

CBSE 12th Computer Science analysis 2026

CBSE Class 12 Computer Science paper had a "mix of easy to moderate questions". According to Deepika Agarwal, PGT Computer Science, Silverline Prestige School, "The paper had a mix of easy to moderate questions, assessing understanding and application of knowledge. Section-wise, A was easy, B and C required basic understanding, D was easy, and E (case study) required logical thinking. The programming questions, including output-based and error-based questions, were simple and manageable. Theory questions were direct and based on the syllabus. Students were satisfied with the paper, finding it balanced and syllabus-based. Overall, the paper was easy to moderate."

Deepa Sivankutty , PGT Computer Science JAIN International Residential School Bengaluru - "The class XII Computer Science paper is moderate in difficulty and well-structured. It covers all major topics of the Class XII Computer Science curriculum effectively. The progressive difficulty across sections and the provision of internal choices reflect a student-friendly yet academically rigorous design. Section A tests a wide range of concepts through varied question types including MCQs, output-tracing, and Assertion-Reason questions, ensuring broad syllabus coverage in a concise format. The questions are well-calibrated to reward genuine understanding rather than superficial preparation.