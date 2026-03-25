CBSE 12th Computer Science analysis 2026: 'Paper had a mix of easy to moderate questions'

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Computer Science exam today, March 25. As per candidates, CBSE Class 12 Computer Science paper had a "mix of easy to moderate questions".

According to Deepika Agarwal, PGT Computer Science, Silverline Prestige School, "The paper had a mix of easy to moderate questions, assessing understanding and application of knowledge. Section-wise, A was easy, B and C required basic understanding, D was easy, and E (case study) required logical thinking. The programming questions, including output-based and error-based questions, were simple and manageable. Theory questions were direct and based on the syllabus. Students were satisfied with the paper, finding it balanced and syllabus-based. Overall, the paper was easy to moderate."

Deepa Sivankutty , PGT Computer Science JAIN International Residential School Bengaluru - "The class XII Computer Science paper is moderate in difficulty and well-structured. It covers all major topics of the Class XII Computer Science curriculum effectively. The progressive difficulty across sections and the provision of internal choices reflect a student-friendly yet academically rigorous design. Section A tests a wide range of concepts through varied question types including MCQs, output-tracing, and Assertion-Reason questions, ensuring broad syllabus coverage in a concise format. The questions are well-calibrated to reward genuine understanding rather than superficial preparation.

Section B effectively assesses short-answer skills through a healthy mix of debugging, output prediction, SQL commands, and definitions. The internal choices are balanced and fair, catering to students with varying strengths across programming and theory. Section C being the smallest section, it covers significant ground through file handling, stack operations, and code tracing questions. The questions are application-focused and demand both logical reasoning and sound programming knowledge.

Section D stands out for its use of real-world scenarios to test SQL querying, CSV handling, and Python-MySQL connectivity in an integrated manner. It is the most application-driven section of the paper and effectively bridges theory with practical programming skills. Section E with long-answer questions on binary file handling and networking bring the paper to a strong and comprehensive close. They require multi-step reasoning and sustained application of knowledge, making them an excellent measure of overall student preparedness. Overall, this is a commendable paper that fairly assesses students across all difficulty levels and topic areas."

Shilpi Arora, HOD Computer Science , Global Indian International School (GIIS), Noida - "The paper was moderate in difficulty level, with a good mix of competency-based and direct questions. The MCQs were easy and concept-based, making them scoring. Python questions were mostly direct but required good understanding in some parts like logic building and output tracing. SQL queries were simple and predictable.

Consistent practice of sample papers and key questions enabled them to tackle even the most challenging questions with confidence and precision. Overall, it was a fair paper with a good mix of theory and application, giving well-prepared students a strong chance to score high marks."