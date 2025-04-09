BSEB Bihar Board 2025 Inter Class 12th result scrutiny date extended, check new date BSEB Bihar Board Inter Class 12th result scrutiny date has been extended. All those who are dissatisfied with their Bihar Board Class 12th marks can now apply for scrutiny by visiting the official websites- bsebonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Bihar Board 2025 Inter Class 12th result scrutiny date: The Bihar Board Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration last date for the Bihar Board Inter Class 12th security applications. According to the latest update, Students who are not satisfied with their Bihar Board Class 12th marks can now apply for scrutiny from the official website- bsebonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.com.

The official notice reads, ''Keeping in mind the interest of the students, the time limit for filling the online application for scrutiny with fee is extended till 11.04.2025”.

The board announced the Inter class 12th results in 2025 on March 25 for 12,80, 211 students. A total of 11,07,330 students were declared passed and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 86.5 per cent.

BSEB Bihar Board 2025 Inter Class 12th result scrutiny: How to apply?