BSEB 12th result 2026: Minimum pass marks to clear Bihar Board inter exam

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the intermediate, Class 12 exam result 2026 soon. The BSEB inter exam aspirants can check the Class 12 exam result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. BSEB Bihar Board Inter result 2026 Live: interbiharboard.com 12th result soon; direct link

Bihar Board inter pass marks

The minimum pass marks to clear the inter, Class 12 exam is 33 per cent. The students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory and in practical for each subject to qualify in intermediate exam.

How to download BSEB inter 12th scorecard PDF

The students can follow these steps to download BSEB 12th scorecard PDF. To download BSEB 12th scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB Class 12 scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB Class 12 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.



How to download BSEB inter merit list 2026

BSEB inter, 12th merit list 2026 PDF is available for download on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. The students can check and download BSEB inter toppers list PDF on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB Class 12 toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on inter merit list PDF link. BSEB 12th merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB inter merit list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB Class 12 merit list PDF link

BSEB inter 12th merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB Class 12 toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on BSEB 12th result 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.

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