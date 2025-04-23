Advertisement
  AP SSC 10th result 2025 out, direct link available on bse.ap.gov.in - latest updates here

  AP SSC 10th result 2025 out, direct link available on bse.ap.gov.in - latest updates here

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the SSC 10th Result 2025. Students who appeared in the exam can download their marksmemo by visiting the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 Results for 2025 have been announced today, April 2,3 at 10 am. Students who took the exam can access their marksheets by entering their roll number, date of birth, and other required information on the BSEAP login page at bseap.org. The results were revealed by the AP Education Minister, Sri. Nara Lokesh, during a press conference. According to the announcement, 81.41 per cent of students have passed the exam. Out of the 6,14,459 students, 4,98,585 students have been declared qualified. The  AP SSC Class 10 Result 2025 link is available on the official website. 

To qualify for the AP SSC 10th exam 2025, students must achieve a minimum of 35% marks in the BSEAP 10th examinations. Those who do not meet this requirement will need to take the Andhra Pradesh 10th supplementary examination. Stay updated through this live blog for the latest news on the results.

 

 

Live updates :AP SSC 10th result 2025

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10th Result: Marks Memo out

    Students can now download their Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10th Result by entering their essential credentials on the login page. Check direct link below.

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    AP 10th Class Results 2025: 81.41 per cent pass

    AP SSC 10th results 2025 have been announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP).. According to the announcement, 81.14% of students have passed the Class 10 board exams 2025.

  • 10:14 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    AP SSC Results 2025 declared

    AP SSC Results 2025 have been declared. 

  • 10:08 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to check AP SSC Result 2025 via WhatsApp?

    For the first time, the AP board has introduced the AP SSC results 2025 via WhatsApp. The AP 10th Class results 2025 WhatsApp number is 9552300009.

  • 10:02 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    AP SSC 10th Results 2025 soon

    The download link for the AP SSC 10th Results 2025 will be activated following the announcement of results via press conference.

  • 9:49 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10th Result: Press conference shortly

    The press conference for the announcement of Andhra Pradesh BSEAP Class 10th Result will begin shortly. Students are advised to stay tuned to this space for latest updates.

  • 9:48 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What credentials are mandatory to check AP SSC results?

    Students are advised to keep their AP 10th hall tickets handy to check AP SSC results 2025.

  • 9:47 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    AP SSC exam 2025 dates

    The Andhra Pradesh Board (BSEAP) conducted the AP SSC or class 10th public examinations between March 17, 2025 and March 31, 2025. Most days, the exam was conducted in the morning shifts from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the exam.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Websites to check AP SSC results

    • results.bse.ap.gov.in
    • bie.ap.gov.in
  • 9:43 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How can I Download AP SSC results via Digilocker?

    • Visit the official website of Digilocker, or download the application on your phone.
    • Sign up by syncing your adhaar card or log in to your DigiLocker account.
    • Once logged in, Click on 'Education' section.
    • Now, Click on 'AP SSC results'
    • Enter your required details such as your roll number, date of birth, etc.
    • Once verified, your AP 10th Class results 2025 should be displayed within the DigiLocker app.
  • 9:41 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How many students awaiting results?

    As per reports, 6,19,275 students are awaiting AP SSC results 2025. Students are advised to keep checking this space for latest updates.

     

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who will announce Andhra Pradesh AP SSC 10th Results?

    Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Sri. Nara Lokesh will announce the AP 10th class results 2025 via a press conference scheduled for 10 am today, April 23.

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download AP 10th Class Results 2025 online?

    • Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.
    • Click on 'class 10 results'
    • Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.
    • bse.ap.gov.in AP SSC result 2025 will appear on screen.
    • Download AP SSC result 2025 and save it for future reference.
