Live AP SSC 10th result 2025 out, direct link available on bse.ap.gov.in - latest updates here Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the SSC 10th Result 2025. Students who appeared in the exam can download their marksmemo by visiting the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 Results for 2025 have been announced today, April 2,3 at 10 am. Students who took the exam can access their marksheets by entering their roll number, date of birth, and other required information on the BSEAP login page at bseap.org. The results were revealed by the AP Education Minister, Sri. Nara Lokesh, during a press conference. According to the announcement, 81.41 per cent of students have passed the exam. Out of the 6,14,459 students, 4,98,585 students have been declared qualified. The AP SSC Class 10 Result 2025 link is available on the official website.

To qualify for the AP SSC 10th exam 2025, students must achieve a minimum of 35% marks in the BSEAP 10th examinations. Those who do not meet this requirement will need to take the Andhra Pradesh 10th supplementary examination. Stay updated through this live blog for the latest news on the results.